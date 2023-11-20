How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Stetson on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stetson Hatters (1-2) play the Milwaukee Panthers (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Milwaukee vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Milwaukee Stats Insights
- Last season, the Panthers had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Hatters' opponents hit.
- In games Milwaukee shot higher than 45.4% from the field, it went 14-1 overall.
- The Panthers were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hatters finished 220th.
- Last year, the 78.2 points per game the Panthers recorded were only 4.4 more points than the Hatters allowed (73.8).
- Milwaukee went 17-4 last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison
- Milwaukee averaged 84.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 15.5 points per contest.
- The Panthers gave up 70.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.5 on the road.
- At home, Milwaukee made 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.7) than in away games (7.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to on the road (32.1%).
Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Providence
|L 79-69
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|@ Colorado
|L 106-79
|CU Events Center
|11/17/2023
|Luther
|W 85-56
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|11/20/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Resch Center
