The Stetson Hatters (1-2) play the Milwaukee Panthers (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Milwaukee Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Panthers had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Hatters' opponents hit.
  • In games Milwaukee shot higher than 45.4% from the field, it went 14-1 overall.
  • The Panthers were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hatters finished 220th.
  • Last year, the 78.2 points per game the Panthers recorded were only 4.4 more points than the Hatters allowed (73.8).
  • Milwaukee went 17-4 last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

  • Milwaukee averaged 84.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 15.5 points per contest.
  • The Panthers gave up 70.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.5 on the road.
  • At home, Milwaukee made 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.7) than in away games (7.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to on the road (32.1%).

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Providence L 79-69 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/14/2023 @ Colorado L 106-79 CU Events Center
11/17/2023 Luther W 85-56 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
11/20/2023 Stetson - Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Southern Miss - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/2/2023 @ Green Bay - Resch Center

