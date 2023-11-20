The Stetson Hatters (1-2) play the Milwaukee Panthers (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloHoops

Milwaukee Stats Insights

Last season, the Panthers had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Hatters' opponents hit.

In games Milwaukee shot higher than 45.4% from the field, it went 14-1 overall.

The Panthers were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hatters finished 220th.

Last year, the 78.2 points per game the Panthers recorded were only 4.4 more points than the Hatters allowed (73.8).

Milwaukee went 17-4 last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

Milwaukee averaged 84.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 15.5 points per contest.

The Panthers gave up 70.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.5 on the road.

At home, Milwaukee made 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.7) than in away games (7.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to on the road (32.1%).

