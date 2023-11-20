Monday's contest that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) versus the UCLA Bruins (3-0) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-63 in favor of Marquette, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 11:30 PM ET on November 20.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marquette vs. UCLA Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 75, UCLA 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. UCLA

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-11.7)

Marquette (-11.7) Computer Predicted Total: 138.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette Performance Insights

Last year, Marquette was 23rd-best in the nation on offense (79.3 points scored per game) and ranked 184th defensively (70.3 points allowed).

The Golden Eagles grabbed 28.4 rebounds per game and gave up 32.6 boards last year, ranking 333rd and 281st, respectively, in college basketball.

Marquette was sixth-best in the nation in assists (17.3 per game) last season.

With 8.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.3% from downtown last season, the Golden Eagles were 39th and 108th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Marquette was 218th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and 247th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.7%).

Marquette took 42% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 58% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Marquette's buckets were 3-pointers, and 69.5% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.