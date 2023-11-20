Two hot squads hit the court when the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) host the UCLA Bruins (3-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET. The Golden Eagles are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Bruins, winners of three in a row.

Marquette vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field last season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Bruins allowed to opponents.

Marquette had a 24-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 40.8% from the field.

The Bruins ranked 147th in rebounding in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 333rd.

Last year, the Golden Eagles put up 79.3 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 60.7 the Bruins gave up.

Marquette had a 24-5 record last season when putting up more than 60.7 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette posted 83.3 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Golden Eagles played better in home games last season, surrendering 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 away from home.

Marquette made 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

