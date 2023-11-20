Two hot squads hit the court when the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) host the UCLA Bruins (3-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET. The Golden Eagles are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Bruins, winners of three in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. UCLA Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field last season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Bruins allowed to opponents.
  • Marquette had a 24-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Bruins ranked 147th in rebounding in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 333rd.
  • Last year, the Golden Eagles put up 79.3 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 60.7 the Bruins gave up.
  • Marquette had a 24-5 record last season when putting up more than 60.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette posted 83.3 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Golden Eagles played better in home games last season, surrendering 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 away from home.
  • Marquette made 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Northern Illinois W 92-70 Fiserv Forum
11/10/2023 Rider W 95-65 Fiserv Forum
11/14/2023 @ Illinois W 71-64 State Farm Center
11/20/2023 UCLA - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern - Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.