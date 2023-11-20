The Montana State Bobcats (2-1) and the Green Bay Phoenix (1-2) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Worthington Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Montana State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bozeman, Montana

Bozeman, Montana Venue: Worthington Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Phoenix Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay's games went over the point total 17 out of 29 times last year.

The Phoenix were 8-21-0 against the spread last season.

Montana State had more success against the spread than Green Bay last season, sporting an ATS record of 19-13-0, compared to the 8-21-0 record of the Phoenix.

Green Bay vs. Montana State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Montana State 73.9 133.2 66.9 143.4 138.1 Green Bay 59.3 133.2 76.5 143.4 136.2

Additional Green Bay Insights & Trends

The Phoenix's 59.3 points per game last year were 7.6 fewer points than the 66.9 the Bobcats allowed.

When it scored more than 66.9 points last season, Green Bay went 6-3 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

Green Bay vs. Montana State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Montana State 19-13-0 15-17-0 Green Bay 8-21-0 17-12-0

Green Bay vs. Montana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Montana State Green Bay 12-1 Home Record 2-10 10-5 Away Record 1-17 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 10-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.8 69.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.6 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

