Green Bay vs. Montana State November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) play the Montana State Bobcats (1-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Worthington Arena. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Green Bay vs. Montana State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Green Bay Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Green Bay Top Players (2022-23)
- Cade Meyer: 10.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Clarence Cummings III: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Randy Tucker: 8.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zae Blake: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brock Heffner: 7.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Montana State Top Players (2022-23)
- Raequan Battle: 17.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darius Brown II: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jubrile Belo: 12.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Great Osobor: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Robert Ford III: 4.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Green Bay vs. Montana State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Montana State Rank
|Montana State AVG
|Green Bay AVG
|Green Bay Rank
|124th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|59.3
|360th
|79th
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|76.5
|333rd
|294th
|29.7
|Rebounds
|25.3
|363rd
|292nd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|5.8
|347th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|10.9
|331st
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.