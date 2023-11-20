How to Watch Green Bay vs. Montana State on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Green Bay Phoenix (1-2) take on the Montana State Bobcats (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Worthington Arena. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Green Bay vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Green Bay Stats Insights
- The Phoenix shot 39.4% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 43.2% the Bobcats' opponents shot last season.
- Green Bay went 2-7 when it shot better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Bobcats ranked 292nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Phoenix ranked 347th.
- The Phoenix's 59.3 points per game last year were 7.6 fewer points than the 66.9 the Bobcats gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 66.9 points last season, Green Bay went 3-6.
Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Green Bay scored 61.8 points per game at home last season, and 57.6 away.
- The Phoenix conceded fewer points at home (75.3 per game) than away (76.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Green Bay made more trifectas on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (30.7%) than at home (29.7%).
Green Bay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 85-44
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Saint Francis (IL)
|W 72-56
|Resch Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|L 64-59
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Montana State
|-
|Worthington Arena
|11/21/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Worthington Arena
|11/25/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Resch Center
