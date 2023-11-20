The Green Bay Phoenix (1-2) take on the Montana State Bobcats (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Worthington Arena. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana TV: ESPN+

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix shot 39.4% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 43.2% the Bobcats' opponents shot last season.

Green Bay went 2-7 when it shot better than 43.2% from the field.

The Bobcats ranked 292nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Phoenix ranked 347th.

The Phoenix's 59.3 points per game last year were 7.6 fewer points than the 66.9 the Bobcats gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 66.9 points last season, Green Bay went 3-6.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Green Bay scored 61.8 points per game at home last season, and 57.6 away.

The Phoenix conceded fewer points at home (75.3 per game) than away (76.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Green Bay made more trifectas on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (30.7%) than at home (29.7%).

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule