Damian Lillard will take the court for the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Washington Wizards.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 132-125 win versus the Mavericks, Lillard totaled 27 points and 12 assists.

We're going to examine Lillard's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-111)

Over 27.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Over 4.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-130)

Over 6.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-115)

Looking to bet on one or more of Lillard's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Wizards allowed 114.4 points per contest last year, 17th in the league.

The Wizards were the 12th-ranked team in the NBA last season, conceding 43 rebounds per contest.

Conceding an average of 24.8 assists last season, the Wizards were the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 12 made three-pointers per game last year, the Wizards were ninth in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Damian Lillard vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/14/2023 39 39 10 6 5 0 1 2/3/2023 40 29 3 6 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.