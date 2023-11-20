You can find player prop bet odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma and others on the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Monday at Capital One Arena.

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info

  • Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena

Bucks vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST
29.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +116)
  • The 24.5 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 5.0 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (29.5).
  • He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Monday's game (11.5).
  • Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game, 2.5 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -115)
  • Damian Lillard is averaging 22.5 points per game this season, 5.0 fewer than his over/under on Monday.
  • He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.
  • Lillard has collected 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 fewer than Monday's over/under (6.5).
  • He has connected on three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday.

Malik Beasley Props

PTS REB 3PM
9.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +134)
  • The 9.5-point over/under for Malik Beasley on Monday is 2.0 lower than his season scoring average.
  • His rebounding average of four is lower than his over/under on Monday (3.5).
  • Beasley has knocked down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: +126)
  • The 21.5-point over/under set for Kuzma on Monday is 0.8 lower than his scoring average of 22.3.
  • He has collected 6.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Kuzma's assist average -- two -- is 1.5 lower than Monday's over/under (3.5).
  • Kuzma has knocked down 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS AST 3PM
10.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +124)
  • The 13.7 points Tyus Jones has scored per game this season is 3.2 more than his prop total set for Monday (10.5).
  • Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game, 1.2 more than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Jones has made 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

