You can find player prop bet odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma and others on the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Monday at Capital One Arena.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSWI

MNMT and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Wizards Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 29.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +116)

The 24.5 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 5.0 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (29.5).

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Monday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game, 2.5 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -115)

Damian Lillard is averaging 22.5 points per game this season, 5.0 fewer than his over/under on Monday.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

Lillard has collected 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 fewer than Monday's over/under (6.5).

He has connected on three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Malik Beasley Props

PTS REB 3PM 9.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +134)

The 9.5-point over/under for Malik Beasley on Monday is 2.0 lower than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of four is lower than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Beasley has knocked down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Monday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 21.5-point over/under set for Kuzma on Monday is 0.8 lower than his scoring average of 22.3.

He has collected 6.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Kuzma's assist average -- two -- is 1.5 lower than Monday's over/under (3.5).

Kuzma has knocked down 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Tyus Jones Props

PTS AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +124)

The 13.7 points Tyus Jones has scored per game this season is 3.2 more than his prop total set for Monday (10.5).

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game, 1.2 more than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Jones has made 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.