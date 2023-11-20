Bucks vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (2-10) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (9-4) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 9.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSWI. The matchup has an over/under set at 245.5 points.
Bucks vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-9.5
|245.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- In three games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 245.5 combined points.
- The average point total in Milwaukee's games this season is 236, 9.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bucks have a 4-9-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Milwaukee has won nine out of the 13 games, or 69.2%, in which it has been favored.
- Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -450 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Bucks.
Bucks vs Wizards Additional Info
Bucks vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 245.5
|% of Games Over 245.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|3
|23.1%
|119.2
|233.3
|116.8
|239.7
|231.5
|Wizards
|5
|41.7%
|114.1
|233.3
|122.9
|239.7
|233.7
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- In home games, Milwaukee owns a worse record against the spread (2-5-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (2-4-0).
- The 119.2 points per game the Bucks put up are only 3.7 fewer points than the Wizards give up (122.9).
- Milwaukee has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 4-1 record overall when putting up more than 122.9 points.
Bucks vs. Wizards Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|4-9
|0-2
|8-5
|Wizards
|5-7
|1-2
|8-4
Bucks vs. Wizards Point Insights
|Bucks
|Wizards
|119.2
|114.1
|6
|11
|3-2
|2-4
|4-1
|1-5
|116.8
|122.9
|23
|28
|3-3
|3-1
|5-1
|2-2
