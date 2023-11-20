When the Philadelphia Eagles clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, A.J. Brown will face a Chiefs pass defense featuring Mike Edwards. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN

A.J. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chiefs 136.5 15.2 2 22 12.57

A.J. Brown vs. Mike Edwards Insights

A.J. Brown & the Eagles' Offense

A.J. Brown paces his team with 1,005 receiving yards on 67 receptions with six touchdowns.

Through the air, Philadelphia's passing attacks is 13th in the NFL with 2,224 passing yards (247.1 per game) and 11th with 15 passing touchdowns.

The Eagles' scoring attack has been very effective this season, as it ranks fifth in the league with 252 total points (28 per game).

Philadelphia averages 33.9 pass attempts per contest this season, ranking it 21st in the league.

In the red zone, the Eagles are not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 27 total red-zone pass attempts (27.6% red-zone pass rate).

Mike Edwards & the Chiefs' Defense

Mike Edwards has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 17 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and five passes defended to his name.

In the air, Kansas City has allowed the fourth-lowest number of passing yards in the NFL, 1,584 (176 per game).

The Chiefs have given up the fewest points in the NFL, 15.9 per game.

Kansas City has allowed two players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Chiefs have allowed a touchdown pass to 12 players this season.

A.J. Brown vs. Mike Edwards Advanced Stats

A.J. Brown Mike Edwards Rec. Targets 92 13 Def. Targets Receptions 67 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15 5 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1005 17 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 111.7 1.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 316 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 1 Interceptions

