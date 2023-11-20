A.J. Brown vs. the Chiefs' Defense: Week 11 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:48 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
When the Philadelphia Eagles clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, A.J. Brown will face a Chiefs pass defense featuring Mike Edwards. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.
Eagles vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ABC/ESPN
A.J. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chiefs
|136.5
|15.2
|2
|22
|12.57
A.J. Brown vs. Mike Edwards Insights
A.J. Brown & the Eagles' Offense
- A.J. Brown paces his team with 1,005 receiving yards on 67 receptions with six touchdowns.
- Through the air, Philadelphia's passing attacks is 13th in the NFL with 2,224 passing yards (247.1 per game) and 11th with 15 passing touchdowns.
- The Eagles' scoring attack has been very effective this season, as it ranks fifth in the league with 252 total points (28 per game).
- Philadelphia averages 33.9 pass attempts per contest this season, ranking it 21st in the league.
- In the red zone, the Eagles are not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 27 total red-zone pass attempts (27.6% red-zone pass rate).
Mike Edwards & the Chiefs' Defense
- Mike Edwards has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 17 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and five passes defended to his name.
- In the air, Kansas City has allowed the fourth-lowest number of passing yards in the NFL, 1,584 (176 per game).
- The Chiefs have given up the fewest points in the NFL, 15.9 per game.
- Kansas City has allowed two players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Chiefs have allowed a touchdown pass to 12 players this season.
A.J. Brown vs. Mike Edwards Advanced Stats
|A.J. Brown
|Mike Edwards
|Rec. Targets
|92
|13
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|67
|5
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|15
|5
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1005
|17
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|111.7
|1.9
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|316
|2
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|7
|1
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|6
|1
|Interceptions
