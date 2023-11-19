Sunday's game between the Texas Longhorns (3-0) and Louisville Cardinals (2-1) going head to head at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 81-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 3:30 PM ET on November 19.

According to our computer prediction, Louisville projects to cover the 17.5-point spread in its matchup against Texas. The over/under is listed at 144.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Texas vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Texas -17.5

Texas -17.5 Point Total: 144.5

Texas vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 81, Louisville 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Louisville

Pick ATS: Louisville (+17.5)



Louisville (+17.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Performance Insights

At 78.0 points scored per game and 67.8 points allowed last season, Texas was 36th in the nation offensively and 105th defensively.

The Longhorns were 183rd in the nation in rebounds per game (31.7) and 155th in rebounds allowed (30.8) last year.

Last season Texas was 16th-best in the country in assists with 16.2 per game.

The Longhorns made 7.2 3-pointers per game and shot 34.6% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 200th and 156th, respectively, in college basketball.

Texas was 64th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.3 per game) and 96th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.4%) last year.

The Longhorns took 34.5% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 25.2% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 65.5% of their shots, with 74.8% of their makes coming from there.

Louisville Performance Insights

Louisville found it difficult to score points last season, ranking 19th-worst in college basketball with 63.9 points per game. It played better on defense, ranking 324th by allowing 75.8 points per contest.

The Cardinals ranked 288th in college basketball with 29.8 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 164th with 30.9 rebounds allowed per game.

In terms of assists, Louisville dished out only 9.3 per contest (-2-worst in college basketball).

The Cardinals ranked 19th-worst in college basketball with 9.7 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, they committed 13.8 turnovers per game (327th-ranked in college basketball).

The Cardinals sank 6.3 threes per game (288th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 32.9% three-point percentage (249th-ranked).

Louisville was 287th in college basketball with 8.1 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 274th with a 35.2% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Last year Louisville took 64.2% two-pointers, accounting for 72.1% of the team's baskets. It shot 35.8% threes (27.9% of the team's baskets).

