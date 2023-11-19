The Buffalo Sabres (7-9-1) take a three-game losing streak into a road matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks (5-10), who have dropped three straight, on Sunday, November 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and NBCS-CHI.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Blackhawks are 3-7-0 in their past 10 games, scoring 27 goals while conceding 37 in that period. On 28 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (17.9%).

Here is our pick for who will capture the victory in Sunday's game.

Blackhawks vs. Sabres Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Blackhawks 4, Sabres 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+145)

Blackhawks (+145) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blackhawks vs Sabres Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks (5-10 overall) have posted a record of 1-0-1 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

Chicago has earned two points (1-2-0) in its three games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks recorded just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Chicago failed to win all four games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Blackhawks have scored more than two goals seven times, earning 10 points from those matchups (5-2-0).

Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in six games this season and has registered eight points from those matchups.

Chicago is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 13 times this season, and earned eight points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 24th 2.82 Goals Scored 2.53 29th 17th 3.24 Goals Allowed 3.53 25th 26th 29 Shots 26.4 31st 12th 30.1 Shots Allowed 34.2 29th 30th 10.2% Power Play % 12% 27th 9th 84.62% Penalty Kill % 78% 18th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blackhawks vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG-B, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.