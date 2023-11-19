Here's a peek at the injury report for the Chicago Blackhawks (5-9), which currently has six players listed on it, as the Blackhawks prepare for their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (7-9-1) at United Center on Sunday, November 19 at 7:00 PM ET.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Andreas Athanasiou C Out Undisclosed Jarred Tinordi D Out Oblique Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Taylor Hall LW Questionable Undisclosed

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles Tage Thompson C Out Upper Body Henri Jokiharju D Questionable Illness

Blackhawks vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG-B, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Blackhawks Season Insights

With 36 goals (2.6 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

Chicago concedes 3.5 goals per game (49 total), which ranks 13th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -13, they are 28th in the league.

Sabres Season Insights

The Sabres' 48 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 21st in the league.

Their -7 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.

Blackhawks vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Sabres (-175) Blackhawks (+145) 6.5

