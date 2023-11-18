Our projection model predicts the Washington Huskies will take down the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Reser Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Washington vs. Oregon State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (62.5) Washington 32, Oregon State 30

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 Predictions

Washington Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Washington vs. Oregon State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Huskies a 52.4% chance to win.

The Huskies are 4-5-1 against the spread this season.

In games this season when favored by 1 point or more, Washington are 4-5-1 against the spread.

This year, six of the Huskies' 10 games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 62.5 points, 0.8 more than the average point total for Washington games this season.

Oregon State Betting Info (2023)

The Beavers have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this year, the Beavers have put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

Out of the Beavers' nine games with a set total, five have hit the over (55.6%).

Oregon State games this year have averaged a total of 53.3 points, 9.2 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Huskies vs. Beavers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 41.0 23.5 40.7 21.5 41.5 26.5 Oregon State 37.9 20.5 40.0 12.8 35.8 28.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.