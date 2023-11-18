The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (9-1) and Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) will face each other in a clash of Big 12 rivals at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Texas vs. Iowa State?

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Ames, Iowa
  • Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Texas 28, Iowa State 21
  • Texas has won 88.9% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (8-1).
  • The Longhorns have played in seven games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter and won every time.
  • This season, Iowa State has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.
  • The Cyclones have played as an underdog of +225 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Longhorns a 73.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Texas (-7)
  • Texas has four wins in 10 games versus the spread this season.
  • The Longhorns have been favored by 7 points or more seven times this season and are 3-4 ATS in those games.
  • Against the spread, Iowa State is 5-4-0 this year.
  • The Cyclones have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (44.5)
  • Texas and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 44.5 points seven times this season.
  • In the Iowa State's 10 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 44.5.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 59.5 points per game, 15 points more than the total of 44.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54.6 54.7 54.5
Implied Total AVG 35.8 36.5 34.8
ATS Record 4-6-0 2-4-0 2-2-0
Over/Under Record 3-7-0 2-4-0 1-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 8-1 5-1 3-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Iowa State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 44.4 44.5 44.3
Implied Total AVG 25.2 24.5 25.8
ATS Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0
Over/Under Record 4-5-0 1-3-0 3-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 1-1 2-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

