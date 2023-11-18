Will Taylor Raddysh Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 18?
Will Taylor Raddysh light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Taylor Raddysh score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Raddysh stats and insights
- Raddysh has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
- Raddysh has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Raddysh recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|16:10
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Away
|L 4-0
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
