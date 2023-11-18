Should you wager on Taylor Hall to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Taylor Hall score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hall stats and insights

Hall has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Predators.

Hall has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are conceding 52 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.