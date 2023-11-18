On Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the Nashville Predators. Is Seth Jones going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Seth Jones score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

Jones has picked up one assist on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:54 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 25:43 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 31:46 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 26:02 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 24:50 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 23:46 Away L 8-1 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 29:07 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 23:10 Home L 3-0 10/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 26:49 Home L 5-3 10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 23:12 Away L 4-0

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

