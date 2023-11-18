Saturday's contest between the Milwaukee Panthers (1-3) and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-3) squaring off at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Milwaukee, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Panthers head into this contest following an 88-67 victory against McNeese on Friday.

Milwaukee vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Milwaukee vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 77, Mississippi Valley State 68

Milwaukee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers were outscored by 2.1 points per game last season (scoring 58.8 points per game to rank 298th in college basketball while allowing 60.9 per contest to rank 83rd in college basketball) and had a -63 scoring differential overall.

In conference action, Milwaukee put up more points (61.3 per game) than it did overall (58.8) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Panthers averaged six more points per game at home (62) than away (56).

At home, Milwaukee allowed 58.1 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 63.9.

