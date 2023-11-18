For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, is Jason Dickinson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Dickinson stats and insights

In two of 14 games this season, Dickinson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

Dickinson has no points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 19.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Dickinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:11 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:08 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:58 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:48 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 8-1 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:18 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:20 Home L 3-0 10/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:33 Home L 5-3 10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:19 Away L 4-0

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

