On Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the Nashville Predators. Is Isaak Phillips going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Isaak Phillips score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Phillips 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 16 games last season, Phillips scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Phillips produced zero points on the power play last season.

Phillips averaged 0.7 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators 2022-23 defensive stats

The Predators gave up 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.

The Predators shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 27.3 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.