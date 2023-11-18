Can we count on Corey Perry lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Nashville Predators at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Corey Perry score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Perry stats and insights

In four of 14 games this season, Perry has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 52 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Perry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 12:50 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:40 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 13:25 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:14 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:35 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:07 Away L 8-1 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 14:14 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:44 Home L 3-0 10/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 14:09 Home L 5-3 10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:33 Away L 4-0

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

