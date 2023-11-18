The Milwaukee Bucks (8-4) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (9-3) at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, November 18 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Bucks came out on top in their last outing 130-99 against the Hornets on Friday. In the Bucks' win, Damian Lillard led the way with a team-high 27 points (adding five rebounds and five assists).

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Livingston SF Out Ankle Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 5.5 3.5 2.5 MarJon Beauchamp SF Out Ankle 6 1.5 0

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe)

Bucks vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo

