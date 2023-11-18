Bucks vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (8-4) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (9-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Fiserv Forum as just 1.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 244.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bucks vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-1.5
|244.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee's games have had a combined total of more than 244.5 points twice this season (over 12 outings).
- The average total in Milwaukee's matchups this year is 234.3, 10.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Bucks have compiled a 3-9-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Milwaukee has won eight out of the 12 games, or 66.7%, in which it has been favored.
- Milwaukee has a record of 7-4, a 63.6% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Bucks.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bucks vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Bucks vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Mavericks Prediction
|Bucks vs Mavericks Players to Watch
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 244.5
|% of Games Over 244.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|2
|16.7%
|118.1
|241.5
|116.2
|234.9
|230.3
|Mavericks
|5
|41.7%
|123.4
|241.5
|118.7
|234.9
|231.2
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread on the road (2-4-0) than it has at home (1-5-0).
- The Bucks average only 0.6 fewer points per game (118.1) than the Mavericks allow (118.7).
- When Milwaukee totals more than 118.7 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Bucks vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|3-9
|3-9
|7-5
|Mavericks
|7-5
|1-1
|10-2
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Bucks
|Mavericks
|118.1
|123.4
|6
|2
|3-3
|6-2
|5-1
|8-0
|116.2
|118.7
|23
|25
|3-5
|4-1
|7-1
|5-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.