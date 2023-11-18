The Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) clash with the Dallas Mavericks (4-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW.

Bucks vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSWI, BSSW

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 24.5 points, 11.5 boards and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 54.3% from the floor.

Damian Lillard averages 22.5 points, 6.0 boards and 4.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocks.

Malik Beasley posts 11.5 points, 2.0 assists and 4.0 boards per contest.

Bobby Portis posts 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the floor.

Brook Lopez puts up 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic delivers 41.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game for the Mavericks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He's making 35.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per game.

The Mavericks are receiving 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Dereck Lively this year.

The Mavericks are getting 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Josh Green this year.

Grant Williams is putting up 11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.0 assists per game. He is draining 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.

Bucks vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Bucks Mavericks 114.2 Points Avg. 120.8 118.6 Points Allowed Avg. 115.8 47.1% Field Goal % 47.8% 39.1% Three Point % 40.9%

