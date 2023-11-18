The Milwaukee Bucks (8-4) are 2.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (9-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW.

Bucks vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 120 - Mavericks 118

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 2.5)

Bucks (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-2.6)

Bucks (-2.6) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



Under (242.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.2

The Bucks have been less successful against the spread than the Mavericks this year, recording an ATS record of 3-9-0, as opposed to the 7-5-0 mark of the Mavs.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 22.2% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Milwaukee does it in fewer games (58.3% of the time) than Dallas (83.3%).

The Bucks have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-4) this season, better than the .500 winning percentage for the Mavericks as a moneyline underdog (1-1).

Bucks Performance Insights

So far this season, the Bucks are putting up 118.1 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) and ceding 116.2 points per contest (23rd-ranked).

Milwaukee has been struggling when it comes to rebounding this year, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA in boards per game (41.6) and fifth-worst in rebounds allowed per game (46.5).

The Bucks haven't produced many assists this year, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA with 23.5 assists per game.

Milwaukee is averaging 14.3 turnovers per game (17th-ranked in league). It is forcing 12.8 turnovers per contest (24th-ranked).

The Bucks rank fifth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.2%. They rank sixth in the league by sinking 14.5 threes per contest.

