Bobby Portis and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates face off versus the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Portis had 13 points and seven rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 130-99 win versus the Hornets.

If you'd like to place a wager on Portis' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-122)

Over 12.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+104)

Over 8.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+134)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Mavericks allowed 114.1 points per game last year, 16th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Mavericks were 22nd in the NBA last year, giving up 44.7 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks were eighth in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 24.9 per game.

Defensively, the Mavericks allowed 11.1 made three-pointers per game last year, best in the league.

Bobby Portis vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 16 10 8 0 0 0 0 11/27/2022 32 15 10 1 1 0 0

