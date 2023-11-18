Player prop betting options for Filip Forsberg, Connor Bedard and others are available in the Nashville Predators-Chicago Blackhawks matchup at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 2:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blackhawks vs. Predators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Bedard drives the offense for Chicago with 13 points (0.9 per game), with nine goals and four assists in 14 games (playing 19:21 per game).

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 16 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Nov. 12 2 0 2 4 at Lightning Nov. 9 2 2 4 5 vs. Devils Nov. 5 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 4 1 0 1 2

Nick Foligno Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Nick Foligno has eight points so far, including two goals and six assists.

Foligno Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 16 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Nov. 12 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 9 0 3 3 2 vs. Devils Nov. 5 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Nov. 4 1 0 1 1

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Forsberg, who has scored 18 points in 15 games (seven goals and 11 assists).

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Nov. 14 1 0 1 6 vs. Coyotes Nov. 11 2 1 3 7 at Jets Nov. 9 2 0 2 3 at Flames Nov. 7 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Nov. 4 1 2 3 4

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Nov. 14 0 2 2 4 vs. Coyotes Nov. 11 1 0 1 5 at Jets Nov. 9 0 0 0 3 at Flames Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Nov. 4 3 1 4 3

