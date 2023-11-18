Blackhawks vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:03 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Nashville Predators (5-10) host the Chicago Blackhawks (5-9) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO. The Predators have lost four games in a row.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-210)
|Blackhawks (+170)
|6.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have been listed as an underdog 14 times this season, and won five, or 35.7%, of those games.
- This season Chicago has won four of its 10 games, or 40.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blackhawks, based on the moneyline, is 37.0%.
- Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in six of 14 games this season.
Blackhawks vs Predators Additional Info
|Predators vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Predators vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Predators vs Blackhawks Player Props
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks vs. Predators Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|44 (25th)
|Goals
|36 (30th)
|52 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|49 (15th)
|13 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (27th)
|15 (25th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (13th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- The Blackhawks went 3-7-0 in its last 10 games, including a 4-6-0 ledger against the spread during that span.
- Six of Chicago's last 10 contests have hit the over.
- The Blackhawks and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.3 goals over their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.9 goals, 0.4 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked scoring offense (36 total goals, 2.6 per game).
- The Blackhawks have given up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 15th.
- They have a -13 goal differential, which ranks 28th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.