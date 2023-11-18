As they get ready to play the Nashville Predators (5-10) on Saturday, November 18 at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 2:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks (5-9) have six players currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Taylor Hall LW Questionable Undisclosed Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Andreas Athanasiou C Out Undisclosed Jarred Tinordi D Out Oblique

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Thomas Novak C Out Upper Body Ryan McDonagh D Questionable Lower Body Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks have 36 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the league.

Chicago allows 3.5 goals per game (49 total), which ranks 15th in the NHL.

They have the 28th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

Predators Season Insights

Nashville's 44 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the league.

Their -8 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blackhawks vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-210) Blackhawks (+170) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.