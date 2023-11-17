The Robert Morris Colonials (1-2) battle the Wisconsin Badgers (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Kohl Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Robert Morris Moneyline
BetMGM Wisconsin (-19.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Wisconsin (-19.5) 139.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Wisconsin went 13-16-0 ATS last season.
  • The Badgers and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.
  • Robert Morris won 16 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.
  • Last season, 11 of the Colonials' games hit the over.

Wisconsin Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Oddsmakers rate Wisconsin considerably higher (38th in the country) than the computer rankings do (139th).
  • Wisconsin's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

