The Phoenix Suns (5-6) play the Utah Jazz (4-7) on November 17, 2023.

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: ESPN

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 48.5% of shots the Jazz's opponents have made.

Phoenix has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.

The Suns are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at second.

The Suns score 113.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 119.5 the Jazz allow.

Phoenix is 3-1 when scoring more than 119.5 points.

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz's 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (45.9%).

Utah is 3-3 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 12th.

The Jazz put up just 1.6 more points per game (114) than the Suns allow (112.4).

Utah has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns put up 118.7 points per game at home, compared to 107.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 10.9 points per contest.

Defensively Phoenix has been worse at home this season, allowing 116.5 points per game, compared to 107.4 in away games.

In home games, the Suns are making three more treys per game (14.2) than in away games (11.2). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (41.5%) compared to away from home (33.3%).

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz are better offensively, putting up 119 points per game, compared to 109.8 on the road. They're also better defensively, giving up 114.2 points per game at home, and 124 away.

At home Utah is conceding 114.2 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than it is away (124).

The Jazz collect 0.4 more assists per game at home (27.4) than away (27).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Bradley Beal Out Back Damion Lee Out Knee

Jazz Injuries