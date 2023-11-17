Friday's game features the Milwaukee Panthers (0-3) and the McNeese Cowgirls (1-2) matching up at The Legacy Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 85-62 victory for heavily favored Milwaukee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Panthers lost their most recent outing 73-67 against UL Monroe on Thursday.

Milwaukee vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Milwaukee vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 85, McNeese 62

Milwaukee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers were outscored by 2.1 points per game last season with a -63 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.8 points per game (298th in college basketball) and gave up 60.9 per outing (83rd in college basketball).

In Horizon games, Milwaukee averaged 2.5 more points (61.3) than overall (58.8) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Panthers averaged 6.0 more points per game at home (62.0) than on the road (56.0).

At home, Milwaukee conceded 58.1 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 63.9.

