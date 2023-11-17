The Charlotte Hornets (1-3) square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSWI

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. He's also draining 54.3% of his shots from the floor.

Damian Lillard is putting up 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He's sinking 34.4% of his shots from the field and 30.0% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 triples per game.

The Bucks are receiving 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Malik Beasley this season.

The Bucks are receiving 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Bobby Portis this season.

Brook Lopez is averaging 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He is making 55.6% of his shots from the floor and 55.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier put up 21.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists last year.

Per game, P.J. Washington recorded 15.7 points, 4.9 boards and 2.4 assists. He also delivered 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

LaMelo Ball put up 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He also drained 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from 3-point range, with 4.0 treys per contest.

Gordon Hayward's numbers last season were 14.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists per game. He made 47.5% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.0 triples.

Nick Richards recorded 8.2 points, 6.4 boards and 0.6 assists. He drained 62.9% of his shots from the field.

Bucks vs. Hornets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hornets Bucks 111.0 Points Avg. 116.9 117.2 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 45.7% Field Goal % 47.3% 33.0% Three Point % 36.8%

