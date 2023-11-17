The Charlotte Hornets (3-7) host the Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) after losing four straight home games. The Bucks are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Bucks vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSWI

BSSE and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Bucks vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 120 - Hornets 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 7.5)

Hornets (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-4.2)

Bucks (-4.2) Pick OU: Over (235.5)



Over (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.8

The Hornets (5-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 18.2% of the time, 31.8% more often than the Bucks (2-9-0) this season.

Milwaukee (1-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (33.3%) than Charlotte (1-1) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (50%).

Milwaukee and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 63.6% of the time this season (seven out of 11). That's less often than Charlotte and its opponents have (seven out of 10).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 7-4, while the Hornets are 3-5 as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

This season, the Bucks are scoring 117 points per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) and ceding 117.7 points per contest (24th-ranked).

It's been rough sledding for Milwaukee in terms of rebounding, as it is grabbing only 40.9 rebounds per game (third-worst in NBA) and giving up 46.8 rebounds per contest (fifth-worst).

In terms of assists, the Bucks are dishing out just 22.7 dimes per contest (third-worst in league).

Milwaukee is 18th in the NBA with 14.4 turnovers per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 24th with 12.8 forced turnovers per contest.

With 13.8 three-pointers per game, the Bucks are seventh in the NBA. They own a 37% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks eighth in the league.

