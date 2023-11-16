The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-8) square off against a fellow ACC foe when they host the Boston College Eagles (6-4) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.

Pittsburgh ranks 17th-worst in scoring offense (19.9 points per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 86th with 28.2 points allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Boston College is posting 26.4 points per contest (71st-ranked). It ranks 90th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (28.5 points allowed per game).

Pittsburgh vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Pittsburgh vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Pittsburgh Boston College 310.0 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.7 (60th) 371.0 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.6 (66th) 98.0 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.7 (17th) 212.0 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.0 (100th) 19 (117th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (66th) 13 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (50th)

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Christian Veilleux has 1,179 passing yards for Pittsburgh, completing 51.1% of his passes and throwing seven touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Rodney Hammond has racked up 381 yards on 91 carries while finding paydirt three times.

This season, C'Bo Flemister has carried the ball 84 times for 333 yards (33.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jerrod Means' team-high 558 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 71 targets) with four touchdowns.

Konata Mumpfield has caught 40 passes for 527 yards (52.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Gavin Bartholomew has hauled in 18 receptions for 326 yards, an average of 32.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 1,846 yards (184.6 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 57.3% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 806 yards (80.6 ypg) on 158 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has piled up 565 yards (on 122 carries) with six touchdowns.

Lewis Bond leads his squad with 500 receiving yards on 37 receptions with five touchdowns.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has recorded 307 receiving yards (30.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 24 receptions.

Ryan O'Keefe has racked up 235 reciving yards (23.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

