Philipp Kurashev will be among those in action Thursday when his Chicago Blackhawks face the Tampa Bay Lightning at United Center. Looking to bet on Kurashev's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Kurashev has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 18:25 on the ice per game.

Kurashev has twice scored a goal in a game this season in seven games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Kurashev has registered a point in a game three times this year over seven games played, with multiple points in two games.

Kurashev has an assist in two of seven games this year, and had multiple assists both times.

Kurashev's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Kurashev has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 59 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 7 Games 3 6 Points 2 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

