Thursday's contest between the UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) and the Milwaukee Panthers (0-2) at The Legacy Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-58 and heavily favors UL Monroe to take home the win. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Panthers enter this game following a 73-70 loss to UIC on Sunday.

Milwaukee vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Milwaukee vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: UL Monroe 80, Milwaukee 58

Milwaukee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers averaged 58.8 points per game last season (298th in college basketball) while allowing 60.9 per contest (83rd in college basketball). They had a -63 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 2.1 points per game.

In Horizon action, Milwaukee averaged 2.5 more points (61.3) than overall (58.8) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Panthers scored 6.0 more points per game at home (62.0) than on the road (56.0).

In 2022-23, Milwaukee allowed 5.8 fewer points per game at home (58.1) than away (63.9).

