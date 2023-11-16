The Creighton Bluejays (2-0) hit the court against the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on FloHoops.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FloHoops

Green Bay vs. Creighton 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix's 67.9 points per game last year were 6.1 more points than the 61.8 the Bluejays allowed.

Green Bay went 24-3 last season when giving up fewer than 71.0 points.

Last year, the Bluejays recorded 16.6 more points per game (71.0) than the Phoenix allowed (54.4).

Creighton went 21-6 last season when scoring more than 54.4 points.

