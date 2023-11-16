Will Connor Bedard Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 16?
On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Connor Bedard going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Bedard stats and insights
- Bedard has scored in seven of 13 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game against the Lightning this season, he has scored two goals on five shots.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 20.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 59 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Bedard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|2
|2
|0
|19:54
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|4
|2
|2
|17:55
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:19
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|18:30
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|19:15
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|17:26
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|W 4-1
Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
