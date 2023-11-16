Blackhawks vs. Lightning November 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Among the top players to watch when the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at United Center -- beginning at 8:00 PM ET -- are the Lightning's Nikita Kucherov and the Blackhawks' Connor Bedard.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Blackhawks vs. Lightning Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Lightning (-185)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,Hulu
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Bedard is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 13 points (one per game), as he has totaled nine goals and four assists in 13 games (playing 19:22 per game).
- Chicago's Nick Foligno has posted eight total points (0.6 per game), with two goals and six assists.
- This season, Chicago's Corey Perry has eight points (three goals, five assists) this season.
- In the crease, Chicago's Arvid Soderblom is 1-5-0 this season, amassing 162 saves and giving up 22 goals (4.0 goals against average) with an .880 save percentage (55th in the league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Lightning Players to Watch
- One of Tampa Bay's leading offensive players this season is Kucherov, with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) and an average ice time of 20:01 per game.
- Brayden Point has picked up 18 points (1.1 per game), scoring six goals and adding 12 assists.
- Victor Hedman has posted three goals and 14 assists for Tampa Bay.
- Matt Tomkins (1-2-0) has a goals against average of 3.4 on the season. His .889% save percentage ranks 51st in the NHL.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blackhawks vs. Lightning Stat Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|15th
|3.31
|Goals Scored
|2.62
|27th
|28th
|3.69
|Goals Allowed
|3.46
|23rd
|21st
|30
|Shots
|26.9
|31st
|27th
|32.9
|Shots Allowed
|34.7
|30th
|4th
|30.19%
|Power Play %
|10.87%
|28th
|9th
|85.11%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.55%
|14th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.