The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-6-4) have -175 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks (5-8), who have +145 odds, on Thursday, November 16 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Tampa Bay's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 10 times.

The Lightning have been victorious in four of their nine games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (44.4%).

This season the Blackhawks have five wins in the 13 games in which they've been an underdog.

Tampa Bay has been a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter twice this season, and split them 1-1.

Chicago is 5-7 when it is underdogs of +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 5-5 5-5-0 6.7 3.30 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.30 3.30 9 27.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 5-5 6-4-0 6.3 2.70 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.70 3.60 5 15.6% Record as ML Favorite 2-4 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

