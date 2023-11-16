The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-6-4) -- who've lost three in a row -- visit the Chicago Blackhawks (5-8) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs Lightning Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/9/2023 Lightning Blackhawks 5-3 CHI

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have given up 45 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 12th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 34 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 27 goals during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 13 9 4 13 5 7 38.4% Nick Foligno 13 2 6 8 4 12 47.5% Corey Perry 13 3 5 8 7 3 - Ryan Donato 13 3 4 7 5 11 40% Seth Jones 13 0 6 6 9 3 -

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have given up 59 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in NHL action in goals against.

The Lightning's 53 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Lightning are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 33 goals during that stretch.

Lightning Key Players