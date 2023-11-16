For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Alex Vlasic a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

  • Vlasic is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (one shot).
  • Vlasic has zero points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have given up 59 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:28 Away W 5-3
11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 4-2
10/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 9:53 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:21 Home L 3-0
10/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:45 Home L 5-3
10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:20 Away L 4-0
10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 22:18 Away W 4-1
10/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 3-2
10/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

