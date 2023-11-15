The Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) take on the IUPUI Jaguars (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at IUPUI Gymnasium. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Marquette vs. IUPUI 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles' 65 points per game last year were 6.7 fewer points than the 71.7 the Jaguars gave up.

Marquette had a 19-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.

Last year, the Jaguars put up 71.6 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 58.2 the Golden Eagles allowed.

IUPUI had a 17-7 record last season when putting up more than 58.2 points.

The Jaguars shot 32.3% from the field last season, 8.8 percentage points lower than the 41.1% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.

The Golden Eagles shot 38.3% from the field, 9.5% lower than the 47.8% the Jaguars' opponents shot last season.

Marquette Schedule