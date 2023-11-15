Kings vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - November 15
The Sacramento Kings (5-4) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report as they ready for a Wednesday, November 15 matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) at Crypto.com Arena, which tips at 10:00 PM ET.
The Kings won their last outing 132-120 against the Cavaliers on Monday. De'Aaron Fox put up 28 points, two rebounds and six assists for the Kings.
The Lakers took care of business in their most recent outing 134-107 against the Grizzlies on Tuesday. D'Angelo Russell's team-high 24 points paced the Lakers in the win.
Kings vs Lakers Additional Info
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Trey Lyles
|PF
|Out
|Calf
|Alex Len
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|0
|0
|0
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gabe Vincent
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|5
|1.3
|3.3
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Anthony Davis
|PF
|Questionable
|Adductor/Hip
|25.7
|12
|2.7
|LeBron James
|SF
|Questionable
|Calf
|23
|10.3
|7.3
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|PF
|Out
|Heel
Kings vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kings vs. Lakers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-1.5
|235.5
