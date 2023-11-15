Scottie Barnes and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two players to watch when the Toronto Raptors (5-5) and the Milwaukee Bucks (6-4) play at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. Gametime is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Raptors

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: TSN, BSWI

TSN, BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks' Last Game

On Monday, in their last game, the Bucks topped the Bulls 118-109. With 35 points, Antetokounmpo was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 35 11 2 0 0 1 Bobby Portis 19 10 2 0 1 3 Khris Middleton 13 6 2 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bucks vs Raptors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo gets the Bucks 24.5 points, 11.5 boards and 3.0 assists per contest. He also averages 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks.

Damian Lillard contributes with 22.5 points per game, plus 6.0 boards and 4.5 assists.

Malik Beasley's numbers for the season are 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 50.0% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.

Bobby Portis averages 11.0 points, 5.0 boards and 2.0 assists, making 55.6% of his shots from the field.

Brook Lopez's numbers for the season are 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 55.6% of his shots from the field and 55.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Watch Barnes, Antetokounmpo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.