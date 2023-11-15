The Milwaukee Bucks (6-4) hit the court against the Toronto Raptors (5-5) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSWI. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Bucks vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -4.5 226.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

In eight games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 226.5 combined points.

Milwaukee's matchups this year have an average point total of 234.2, 7.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bucks have covered the spread only once in 10 opportunities this season.

Milwaukee has been the favorite in 10 games this season and won six (60%) of those contests.

This season, Milwaukee has won six of its seven games when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs Raptors Additional Info

Bucks vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 8 80% 115.9 224.1 118.3 227.5 229.8 Raptors 3 30% 108.2 224.1 109.2 227.5 220.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Milwaukee has fared better when playing at home, covering one time in six home games, and zero times in four road games.

The Bucks average 115.9 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 109.2 the Raptors give up.

Milwaukee is 1-8 against the spread and 6-3 overall when scoring more than 109.2 points.

Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Bucks and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 1-9 1-7 6-4 Raptors 5-5 2-3 4-6

Bucks vs. Raptors Point Insights

Bucks Raptors 115.9 Points Scored (PG) 108.2 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 1-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 6-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 118.3 Points Allowed (PG) 109.2 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 0-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-4 1-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-4

