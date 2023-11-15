On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Toronto Raptors (2-3) take the court against the Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: TSN, BSWI

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Damian Lillard's numbers last season were 32.2 points, 4.8 boards and 7.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.1% from downtown, with an average of 4.2 made 3-pointers (second in league).

Brook Lopez posted 15.9 points last season, plus 1.3 assists and 6.7 boards.

Bobby Portis averaged 14.1 points, 9.6 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley recorded 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes posts 21.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 3.0 blocks (first in league).

Dennis Schroder puts up 15.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game, shooting 38.1% from the field and 52.6% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made treys per contest.

Pascal Siakam averages 14.7 points, 7.3 boards and 4.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Gary Trent Jr. averages 12.7 points, 3.0 boards and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 35.9% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Jakob Poeltl averages 7.0 points, 1.3 assists and 8.0 boards.

Bucks vs. Raptors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Raptors Bucks 112.9 Points Avg. 116.9 111.4 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 45.9% Field Goal % 47.3% 33.5% Three Point % 36.8%

