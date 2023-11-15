The Milwaukee Bucks (6-4) hit the court against the Toronto Raptors (5-5) as 5.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSWI

TSN and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Bucks vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 116 - Bucks 110

Bucks vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Raptors (+ 5.5)

Raptors (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Raptors (-5.8)

Raptors (-5.8) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.8

The Bucks (1-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 10% of the time, 40% less often than the Raptors (5-5-0) this year.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 16.7% of the time. That's more often than Toronto covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

Milwaukee and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 60% of the time this season (six out of 10). That's more often than Toronto and its opponents have (four out of 10).

The Bucks have a .600 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-4) this season, better than the .333 winning percentage for the Raptors as a moneyline underdog (2-4).

Bucks Performance Insights

Offensively, the Bucks are putting up 115.9 points per game (seventh-ranked in league). They are ceding 118.3 points per contest at the other end (25th-ranked).

Milwaukee is averaging just 40.9 boards per game (third-worst in NBA), and it is allowing 46 rebounds per contest (22nd-ranked).

The Bucks are dishing out just 22.5 dimes per contest, which ranks third-worst in the league.

This year, Milwaukee is averaging 14.5 turnovers per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 12.7 turnovers per contest (23rd-ranked).

The Bucks rank 10th in the NBA with 13.2 treys per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank 17th with a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown.

